© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Street closures coming Oct. 30 for IU Homecoming parade’s return to Kirkwood Ave.

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published October 22, 2026 at 3:01 PM EDT
The goal of the grant is to help businesses keep their spaces clean and safe.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Kirkwood Ave. will close at 5:30 p.m., ahead of the parade's start time.

Several temporary street closures and parking restrictions will be happening Oct. 30 for the IU homecoming parade’s return to Kirkwood Ave.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. It will travel east from Washington Street to Sample Gates at Indiana Avenue. Last year’s parade was held closer to Memorial Stadium.

Washington Street will close to traffic beginning at 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the parade staging. Kirkwood Avenue will close at 5 p.m.

Parking will be prohibited on Kirkwood Ave. from Walnut St. to Indiana Ave. Additionally, Washington, Lincoln, Grant, Dunn and Indiana Streets between Fourth and Sixth Streets will also prohibit parking.

When the parade concludes, Kirkwood Avenue and the affected streets will reopen.

On Halloween, IU’s homecoming football game against Minnesota starts at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Tags
News Featured
Karl Templeton
See stories by Karl Templeton
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.