Street closures coming Oct. 30 for IU Homecoming parade’s return to Kirkwood Ave.

Several temporary street closures and parking restrictions will be happening Oct. 30 for the IU homecoming parade’s return to Kirkwood Ave.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. It will travel east from Washington Street to Sample Gates at Indiana Avenue. Last year’s parade was held closer to Memorial Stadium.

Washington Street will close to traffic beginning at 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the parade staging. Kirkwood Avenue will close at 5 p.m.

Parking will be prohibited on Kirkwood Ave. from Walnut St. to Indiana Ave. Additionally, Washington, Lincoln, Grant, Dunn and Indiana Streets between Fourth and Sixth Streets will also prohibit parking.

When the parade concludes, Kirkwood Avenue and the affected streets will reopen.

On Halloween, IU’s homecoming football game against Minnesota starts at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.