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Monroe County man arrested for sex trafficking

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published October 22, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
A Monroe County Sheriff vehicle.
Joanie Dugan
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Russell Morgan's mugshot.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Russell Morgan's mugshot.

A Monroe County man is facing sex trafficking charges after being arrested early this morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said in a press release multiple 911 calls were received in the early hours Thursday and a female voice could be heard yelling, but no specific address or person was located.

After the second call around 2:25 a.m., investigators found the victim at a residence near E. Trail Ridge Road. She reported being sexually and physically assaulted.

Russell Morgan, age 55, was arrested. He is facing multiple felony charges, including rape, promotion of human sexual trafficking, domestic battery, and criminal confinement.

The investigation is still ongoing.
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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