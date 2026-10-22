Monroe County man arrested for sex trafficking

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Russell Morgan's mugshot.

A Monroe County man is facing sex trafficking charges after being arrested early this morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said in a press release multiple 911 calls were received in the early hours Thursday and a female voice could be heard yelling, but no specific address or person was located.

After the second call around 2:25 a.m., investigators found the victim at a residence near E. Trail Ridge Road. She reported being sexually and physically assaulted.

Russell Morgan, age 55, was arrested. He is facing multiple felony charges, including rape, promotion of human sexual trafficking, domestic battery, and criminal confinement.

The investigation is still ongoing.