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IU student arrested on child exploitation charges

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published September 23, 2026 at 2:15 PM EDT
The mugshot of Indiana University student Porter James Rich.
Monroe County Correctional Center
Indiana University student Porter James Rich is being charged with two felonies related to child exploitation and possession of child sex abuse material.

An Indiana University student has been arrested for allegedly distributing child sex abuse material over online platforms, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Porter James Rich, age 20, is being charged with two felonies related to child exploitation and possession of child sex abuse material.

Police found five files disseminated by Rich over the communication app Discord from October of last year, which was confirmed to be child sex abuse material, according to police. It included at least one file where the child was clearly under 12 years old. Last Friday police served a search warrant for Rich, his electronic devices and his campus apartment at the Union Street Center.

Rich told police he viewed, downloaded and disseminated child sex abuse material over multiple platforms over the last six months, including most recently on Sept. 11, 2026.

At one point, Rich had accumulated a “collection” of child sex abuse images and videos which he estimated to be “in the low hundreds” and included children as young as 5 years old, he told police.

Rich denied any of those files would be present on his phone or laptop. Though there was a second cell phone Rich told police would likely have such files on his device, according to police.

In May, a detective from the Indiana University Police Department was forwarded an Internet Crimes Against Children CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the probable cause affidavit.

It regarded a subject, later determined to be Rich, disseminating child sex abuse material over Discord.

IP addresses from Rich’s session log ins on Discord from last October showed one of the IP addresses was from IU’s network.

An initial hearing was held Tuesday.
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