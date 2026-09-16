IU pitcher charged in sexual cyber harassment case

Indiana pitcher Jacob Gomberg has been charged with sexual cyber harassment in a Florida lawsuit. Gomberg transferred to Indiana this offseason from UNLV.

The lawsuit, filed in Alachua County, Fla., alleged that Gomberg disseminated sexually explicit photos and videos of a female University of Florida student without her consent.

The incident is said to have taken place on Nov. 2, 2025, at an apartment near the Florida campus. The victim is said to have been recorded unknowingly while lying naked across several barstools.

The video was posted on X by several accounts shortly after and has since been removed, but not before garnering thousands of views.

“Based on the totality of the investigation, the defendant`s actions were intentional and malicious. The publication of the sexually explicit content served no legitimate purpose and was intended to cause, or was reasonably likely to cause, substantial emotional or psychological distress to the victim,” court documents said.

Gomberg is also alleged to have posted on Nov. 3, 2025 a video of the student being sexually assaulted by two men.

The account is said to have been set up with Gomberg’s cell phone number and date of birth, though the name on the account was different.

WFIU/WTIU reached out to IU Athletics for a comment and was provided the following statement:

"Yesterday we were made aware of charges filed against Jacob Gomberg in Alachua County, Florida. We take these allegations very seriously and promptly turned the matter over to the University’s Office of Civil Rights Compliance who will continue to gather information, assess the matter, and determine any next steps.”