© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Ivy Tech partners with Mark Cuban Foundation to host free AI workshop

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published September 23, 2026 at 12:51 PM EDT
Ivy Tech in Bloomington
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The five day, accelerated course will be hosted at Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington.

Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is hosting the Agentic AI Academy in partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation.

The free, hands-on workshop for adult learners is Oct. 19-23. No technical background is required.

The five-day, accelerated course will teach participants how to build and use AI agents in the workplace. The program will emphasize adult learners in the trades and others with generally less access to AI training.

In an Ivy Tech press release, Chief Learning Officer at the Mark Cuban Foundation Charlotte Dungan says community colleges are often in places unserved by other educational institutions.

“By bringing Agentic AI to small business owners, community members and students who are entering or re-entering the workforce, we can expand who is empowered to use Agentic AI,” Dungan said.

The workshop will be held at Ivy Tech on 200 Daniels Way and is limited to 30 people. Registration is at link.ivytech.edu/aitraining.
Tags
News Featured
Karl Templeton
See stories by Karl Templeton
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.