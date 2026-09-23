Ivy Tech partners with Mark Cuban Foundation to host free AI workshop

Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is hosting the Agentic AI Academy in partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation.

The free, hands-on workshop for adult learners is Oct. 19-23. No technical background is required.

The five-day, accelerated course will teach participants how to build and use AI agents in the workplace. The program will emphasize adult learners in the trades and others with generally less access to AI training.

In an Ivy Tech press release, Chief Learning Officer at the Mark Cuban Foundation Charlotte Dungan says community colleges are often in places unserved by other educational institutions.

“By bringing Agentic AI to small business owners, community members and students who are entering or re-entering the workforce, we can expand who is empowered to use Agentic AI,” Dungan said.