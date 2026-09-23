Daley, Wyatt eligible to play after judge grants injunction

Indiana edge rushers Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt are eligible to play after a Monroe County Circuit Court judge granted an injunction against the NCAA on Wednesday morning.

Judge Kara E. Krothe granted the preliminary injunction allowing Daley, Wyatt and all other plaintiffs to participate in competitions until trial.

Daley and Wyatt had previously been issued a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, allowing them to play in Indiana’s first two games.

When the temporary restraining order expired, they were forced to seek an injunction. While awaiting the judge’s decision, Daley and Wyatt missed Indiana’s most recent game, against Western Kentucky.

Daley and Wyatt were important players last season before suffering severe injuries.

They now rejoin a stacked Hoosier defense coming off back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1993.

It is also a boost for IU when the Hoosiers face Northwestern on Friday with a chance at a 20th consecutive victory.