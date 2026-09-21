Competition ramps up for No. 5 IU with Big Ten play starting

Indiana opens Big Ten play Friday night against Northwestern after three blow-out wins to start the season, including a 38-0 shutout over Western Kentucky Saturday.

No. 5 Indiana held the Hilltoppers to under 200 total yards while posting its second straight shutout.

Now, the competition only gets tougher.

Northwestern is 2-0 and averaging 38 points and more than 200 rushing yards per game. The Wildcats forced four Colorado turnovers in a 41-7 win Saturday.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said protecting the football will be especially important Friday.

“These guys have created a lot of turnovers, and so, you know, those equal points,” Cignetti said Monday. “(Northwestern is) very impressive in all three phases.”

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover threw two more touchdowns Saturday but faced criticism for some of his missed throws. After reviewing the game film, Cignetti said he believed Hoover missed just one throw.

“I think there's too much scrutiny on Josh Hoover right now. Unfair scrutiny,” Cignetti said. “So, you know, I'm glad he's our quarterback.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be the first of the season not played in the blistering heat of the afternoon. That – and large leads at halftime – have led to fans hitting the exits early.

“This will be low 70 (degree) weather this week, and it'll be a nice cool football kind of night in Bloomington, and we need to have a great crowd,” Cignetti said.

Friday’s game at Memorial Stadium will be broadcast on FOX.