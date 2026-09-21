New campground expected at McCormick’s Creek by 2028

A new, larger campground is expected to open at McCormick’s Creek State Park in late summer 2028, according to a state press release. The $25 million project will replace the park’s previous campground, which was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in March 2023.

The new campground will cover 65 acres and include 192 campsites with electrical, water and sewer hookups. The sites will be larger than those in the previous campground and designed to accommodate recreational vehicles, according to the release.

The park will keep 32 primitive campsites for tent camping.

The project will include a new gatehouse and camp store, three shower houses, playgrounds and new landscaping and trees. New roads and electrical, water and sewer infrastructure will also be installed.

The state set aside money for the project in September 2025. The funding includes $18.8 million from the Indiana General Fund and $6.2 million in federal funds, according to state documents.

Construction bids are scheduled to open Oct. 20.

WTIU/WFIU News Damage along Trail 5 at McCormick's Creek State Park from a March 2023 still evident.

The campground rebuild comes more than three years after a tornado struck the park in March 2023, killing two people and injuring multiple others.

The National Weather Service reported that the tornado had wind speeds over 150 mph. About 282 acres of the 1,961-acre park were seriously impacted by the storm, according to the park.

More than 90% of the campsites in Loops A and B suffered irreparable damage. The park’s three shower houses also sustained damage to their roofs, walls and foundations.

READ MORE: 2 people dead after storm hits McCormick's Creek State Park

The tornado started at the southwest side of the park near the White River and traveled northeast, passing through the campground and nearby nature preserves. Thousands of trees were uprooted or knocked down.

McCormick’s Creek State Park is open, including the nature center, Canyon Inn and 3.7 miles of trails. Other trails and the campground remain closed.