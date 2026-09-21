State unveils Cybersecurity Pathway in Action program

Governor Mike Braun and a number of state officials were at Bloomfield Middle and High School Monday to launch the Cybersecurity Pathway in Action program.

The program will use cybersecurity coursework to connect students in the state to colleges, military service and employers.

Indiana is the first state to build a “strategic, military‑aligned cybersecurity pathway” for students. It’s part of the Indiana Cybersecurity Partnership, which was launched in May.

Braun says it’s an economic opportunity for students looking to get into cybersecurity.

“It's an economic opportunity,” Braun said. “It's an economic necessity, and the work where we get this done in high school is going to be so valuable, because you can write your ticket if you're good at it, if you choose to get into it.”

Bloomfield School District Superintendent Scott Vand Der Aa acknowledged that when you think of cybersecurity, his school in rural Greene County may not be the first place you think of.

“But when you consider our proximity to NSA Crane and the technology and defense community that surrounds it, to us it makes sense,” Van Der Aa said. “And for our students who grow up here, this is an opportunity for them to do meaningful work, to learn hands-on skills with the hope that someday they'll be doing incredible, incredibly important work here close to home.”

The College Board launched AP Cybersecurity nationwide this fall. Board president Jeremy Singer praised the state for going all-in on program.

“A student can start in AP Cybersecurity classroom, they can earn college credit, receive endorsed credentials, and step into a cyber role with the National Guard or Hoosier company, all without having to leave the state,” Singer said.

Almost 70 high schools offer AP Cybersecurity. Over the next three years, the state hopes to expand cybersecurity education to 200 high schools serving approximately 4,000 students.