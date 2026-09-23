Becker, Jones weigh in on Friday night lights, crowd energy

The NFL enjoys an antitrust exemption from the federal government, but in exchange the league can’t schedule games during much of college and high school football season.

This encourages fans to support high school and college football.

With the Hoosiers opening conference play Friday night at Memorial Stadium against Northwestern, two of IU’s star players are echoing their head coach in calling on fans to show support by staying for the entire game.

Indiana has dominated its first three games, posting an average margin of victory just north of 42 points.

Blowout victories coupled with scorching temperatures in Bloomington meant the crowd dissipated substantially as each contest progressed.

Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti used part of his news conference this week to urge fans to stay through Friday’s game as the temperature decreases and the game’s importance increases.

Read more: Competition ramps up for No. 5 IU with Big Ten play starting

Cignetti also said previously that the home fans are worth two touchdowns, which any bettor would scoff at. The largest home field advantages in college football are generally considered to be worth four points.

But linebacker Isaiah Jones stressed the importance of the crowd.

“The stands are going to be packed,” Jones said. “I don't know if a Northwestern team has played in front of an Indiana crowd like they're going to do on Friday.”

Receiver Charlie Becker hopes the rare Friday night game will help keep fans in their seats.

“Yeah, I love Friday Night Lights,” Becker said. “Hoosier Nation has the best fans in the world, and I know they're all going to show out and stay for the whole game.”

Though the allure of a Friday night game excites Becker, Jones appreciates the pressure the environment puts on opposing teams.

“When you have an atmosphere that's like that, the other team, it's hard to communicate,” Jones said. “You get a little rattled. Maybe the bright lights get a little bit too bright.”

Jones does not anticipate the lights being too bright for his Hoosiers on Friday, or any day.

“Friday, Thursday, Saturday, whenever we play, we just want to spot the ball, and it's our 11 versus their 11 every single play,” Jones said.

Indiana will be looking for its 20th consecutive victory against the Wildcats.