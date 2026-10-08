Bloomington daycare worker arrested for battery against infant

A Bloomington daycare worker was arrested after police said she forcefully rocked a crib containing a 1-year-old child, causing the crib to break apart and the child to fall through the bottom.

Haylie Moore, 31, was arrested Monday by Bloomington police on Level 5 felony charges of battery and neglect of a dependent, according to police documents.

The incident occurred Sept. 28 at “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” daycare, according to police documents.

Police documents said video of the incident showed Moore sitting on the floor and rocking a crib containing the child. According to police, Moore rocked the crib “quite forcefully,” causing the child to be thrown from one side of the crib into the railing. Police said Moore could be heard yelling “stop.”

At one point, Moore pushed the crib away and jerked it back suddenly, causing it to break in the middle and the child to fall through to the floor.

Moore then picked up the child and placed him behind her while she attended to the broken crib, police said.

The daycare owner said employees use rocking cribs to help children fall asleep, according to police. She said she fired Moore after reviewing the video.

Another daycare employee told police she had seen Moore forcefully rock cribs before when children raised their heads instead of falling asleep, according to police documents. She also alleged that Moore had yelled at children, hit them with cribs and playsets, and attempted to trip children who were running after she had told them to stop.

Police later interviewed Moore at her home, where she confirmed she was the person shown rocking the crib when it broke. She said she believed the child hit his head when he fell, according to police.

She was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

The case remains pending, and Moore has not been convicted of the charges. She appeared for her initial hearing Wednesday.