Driving south into Bedford, you may have noticed the Ten Commandments beneath an American flag.

Here they’ve sat for over 15 years, on loan to the 39th Street Christian Church. It’s a point of pride for senior minister Seth Wisley.

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News Senior Minister Seth Wisley (right) remembers the monument fondly from his childhood in Bedford.

“It's quite a statement in the community to have such a monument out on our front lawn that everybody on the highway here gets to see,” he said.

Before that, they were displayed in downtown Bedford near the courthouse.

“I remember when I was a kid that we used to stop in there and go look at the monuments and walk around them,” Wisley said. “They've always been kind of near and dear to me, that they would put something like that locally.”

It seems fitting. After all, they were quarried in Lawrence County and carved by local masons at the Elliott Stone Company.

But that was never the plan.

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News The monument as viewed from the highway beside the 39th Street Christian Church.

In 2000, a federal judge blocked lawmakers and the governor from installing the monument on the statehouse lawn.

Last year, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Governor Mike Braun asked the court to overturn its injunction. Now, they’re seeking a summary judgement.

Rokita’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Republican state senator Brent Steele commissioned the monument 26 years ago to replace one that stood at the statehouse from 1958 to 1991, when it was destroyed by vandals. Similar monuments were installed around the country, courtesy of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

Now retired from public service, Steele, a lawyer in Bedford, recounted how his plan came together with the support of Indiana’s then-Democratic governor.

“I went to Frank O'Bannon, the governor, and told him what we could do, and he thought it was a great idea,” Steele said. “But he said, ‘I want some things added to that monument.’”

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News Attorney and former state senator Brent Steele has plans to move the monument as soon as a judge overturns the injunction.

At O’Bannon’s request, Steele added sections of the Bill of Rights and Indiana’s constitution.

The governor announced his intent to install the monument shortly before his 2000 reelection. Steele said he advised O’Bannon to keep it under wraps.

“I said, ‘Well, the lawsuit will be tomorrow,’” he recalled. “And it was.”

Indeed, the Indiana Civil Liberties Union (now ACLU of Indiana) teamed up with a rabbi, a reverend and several lawyers, including IU law professor Alex Tanford, to successfully block the Ten Commandments from ever being installed.

“The court said, ‘No, you can't,’” Tanford said. “That would be a clear endorsement of one particular religious creed.”

Which goes against the establishment clause of the First Amendment.

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News IU law professor Alex Tanford helped file the original suit in 2000. He hopes the court will uphold its original decision.

Rokita and Steele argued that’s not the case. They say the Ten Commandments are an important part of America’s historical and legal tradition, as the Supreme Court ruled for a similar display at the Texas State Capitol.

“You can look at the Supreme Court of the United States; it's got Moses holding the 10 Commandments,” Steele said. “It's just a part of our nation's history, in my opinion.”

But the ACLU also wants summary judgement. In response to Rokita’s latest filing, it argued the monument is “unsupported by any specific history” and seeks a permanent injunction.

“Our basic criminal laws and laws came from England, mostly,” Tanford said. “There's nothing in our history that suggests, for example, that the law against murder is somehow uniquely the Ten Commandments.”

He added that the monument contains the King James translation of the Ten Commandments, which conjures memories of religious conflict in American history.

“They chose the Protestant version,” Tanford said. “The Protestants over the years have not been kind to other religions.”

Brent Steele / Courtesy image The original blueprint by Brent Steele, from which the 39th Street Christian Church hopes to build a duplicate.

Currently, the monument belongs to the Ten Commandments Foundation, a nonprofit set up by Steele.

If the court rules in the state’s favor, he said the monument is ready to go.

“I've arranged for a crane, and I've arranged for a semi, which will be donated,” he said. “I can get the monument there on a moment's notice once I get it buzzed and cleaned.”

But it would also mean the 39th Street Christian Church is losing a beloved monument. Wisley said he has the original blueprints designed by Steele, and while he hopes to see the monument installed in Indianapolis, he’s prepared to commission a duplicate for Bedford.

“We wish to put the Lord back in the driver's seat, so to speak, and put him back where he needs to be,” he said. “But a little selfishly, it's going to be tough to see it go. It’s become near and dear to this location and a monument here locally that we appreciate having and having access to.”

