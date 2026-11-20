Two sides of a high-profile Indiana Senate race are asking the state to comb through votes, part of a flurry in activity around the tight race since Election Day.

Republican incumbent Sen. Chris Garten and Clark County Democratic Party Chair Miguel Hampton each filed petitions for recount this week for the state Senate District 45 race, which covers Clark and part of Floyd County.

Results show Garten won by fewer than 300 votes over Democratic candidate Nick Marshall, across the two counties.

With those tight margins, local and state Democrats are questioning the accuracy of the tallies, especially because there were technical issues at some Clark County polling places.

Recounts filed

The Clark County Election Board voted last week not to count ballots cast at Jeffersonville High School, which had reported Election Day issues. That came after days of concerns around the totals.

Then, earlier this week, a judge granted a temporary restraining order preventing Garten from being sworn in to a new term, part of a lawsuit filed Monday by Hampton, the Clark County Democratic chair.

But that didn't stick. Garten took that to the Indiana Supreme Court, which lifted the lower court's ruling. He was sworn in Tuesday, during the legislature's Organization Day, where he was also elected to serve as Senate President Pro Tempore.

That day, Garten said he was asking for a recount in his own race, and that he was "taking this action because I believe election integrity is too important to become a political talking point, unlike my Democrat counterparts."

Garten previously called the Democrats' concerns "political theater."

His Tuesday petition to the Indiana Recount Commission asks for a manual recount of four Jeffersonville precincts, saying that based on information from the Clark County Election Board and statements by Marshall and his attorney, votes cast there "may not have been correctly counted and returned."

It also called out the other side which, at that point, had not yet filed for recount.

Attorney Mickey Weber, representing the Democratic Party, said Garten's comments on the issue have been misleading, and that "it's hard to see how it could be anything other than intentional."

The Clark County Democratic Party announced last week it would seek a recount. The first opportunity to do so was Tuesday at noon, the cutoff for candidates to file challenges.

Hampton filed a petition Wednesday asking for a manual recount of all 86 voting precincts that make up District 45, including those in the Floyd County part of the district, which is smaller.

According to the filing, Hampton believes the votes "were not correctly counted and returned."

The petition points to technical issues that led to discrepancies, including a ballot scanner that jammed at Jeffersonville High School and had to be replaced.

According to Hampton's filing, "no one has determined whether each ballot cast at Jeffersonville High School was counted once and only once, or how, or whether, the ballots counted by the two machines were combined in the results reported for the Jeffersonville High School precincts."

It also points to poll pad issues at three or more other locations.

The filing asks to consolidate Hampton's petition with Garten's and calls for a special election. Weber clarified to LPM News that he's asking for a recount and hearing to determine if it's possible to know who won. If it's not, a special election could be the next step.

'Caught in the middle'

In his lawsuit Monday, Hampton asked the court to delay the Clark County Clerk's office from certifying election results for the Senate seat and the county auditor's race, in which a Republican candidate won by 257 votes.

Hampton also filed for a recount in that race, in which Republican Monty Snelling nudged out Democrat Antonio Veals.

Meanwhile, Clark County Clerk Ryan Lynch, a Republican, says he's ready to certify results.

The deadline for his office to certify the total and send it to the state was Monday, but a court order has prevented him from doing so.

"We are ready to certify. We have been ready," Lynch said in a Wednesday news release. "The law tells my office what to do and when to do it. A court told us to stop, and we have respected that. Now we are asking for permission to finish the job."

The court order was part of the Monday lawsuit Hampton filed after the local election board, which Lynch sits on, voted not to count ballots from Jeffersonville High School.

According to the release, Garten's recount petition froze the lawsuit, but left the order against the clerk in place.

"The Clerk is caught in the middle," Lynch's attorney, Larry Wilder, said in the Wednesday release. "We are simply asking to let the Clerk do what the law requires. We take no position on who should win."

The clerk has asked the court and Indiana Recount Commission to let him send the county's vote totals to the state, according to the release.

Lynch said his office treats voters and candidates equally, regardless of party, that fair elections matter more than party and that there's no place for political games.

Wilder filed a motion Wednesday asking the court to determine the scope of the stay affecting certification. It said Lynch isn't taking a position on any of the questions around the disputed elections.

Special Judge Jason Mount recused himself from the case after Garten requested a new judge. Online court filings do not yet show a new judge has been assigned.

Weber, the lawyer for the Democratic Party, said the Indiana Recount Commission is expected to meet Monday in Indianapolis on the issue. Staff with the Indiana State Board of Accounts will be in Southern Indiana Tuesday to start sorting through ballot information.

Correction: This story was updated to show Miguel Hampton said he believes votes "were not correctly counted and returned."

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.

Copyright 2026 LPM News