Monroe County civil government buildings will be closed Nov. 19 due to an internet outage. That’s according to an alert from the county. The alert did not specify the cause of the outage.

The buildings include the courthouse, the Charlotte Zietlow Justice Center and the Showers building. The alert did not state how many offices are affected by the outage.

The Board of Health meeting is still scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Health building at 119. W. 7th St. in Bloomington.