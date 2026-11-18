Former Indiana University provost and law school dean Lauren Robel was announced Wednesday as interim legal director of the ACLU of Indiana.

"The ACLU of Indiana has stood up for the constitutional rights of every Hoosier for generations, and I am honored to help lead its legal work at this pivotal moment," Robel said.

"Our freedoms to speak, to vote, and to make decisions about our own lives are only as strong as our willingness to defend them in court. I’m excited to partner with incoming leadership to help carry out the board’s vision for the organization’s next chapter. The stakes for Hoosiers have never been higher, and I’m ready to get to work."

The ACLU of Indiana has been rocked by resignations, including legal director Ken Falk and other top attorneys. The issue, according to IndyStar, is staff complaints about incoming executive director Nikkita Oliver and concern about the ACLU of Indiana's direction.

Robel graduated from IU's Maurer School of Law and joined the faculty in 1985. She was the school's dean from 2002 to 2012.

She was IU's provost from 2012 to 2021.

"Lauren Robel has spent her career defending the rule of law and the constitutional rights of Hoosiers in the classroom, in the courts and at the helm of one of Indiana’s great public institutions," said Dr. Melinda Messineo, President of the ACLU of Indiana Board of Directors.

"Her deep knowledge of federal litigation and the First Amendment, combined with her proven ability to lead, makes her exactly the right person to guide our legal work at this pivotal moment."