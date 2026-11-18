The Monroe County Community School Corporation has an agreement to sell the former Herald-Times building to Highland Ventures of Tennessee for $3.65 million.

The MCCSC board approved the sale at its meeting Tuesday. The former H-T building is at 1900 S. Walnut Street.

Highland Ventures’ website says it’s “a management company focused on strategically developing and operating businesses centered around our real estate.”

MCCSC bought the building for $2.9 million in 2022 . The three-story limestone building is located near the corporation's administrative building, technology center, transportation lot and Bloomington High School South.

Last March, the board unanimously voted to hire a broker to sell the property. The board hired CBRE Group Inc.

The purchase agreement requires a due diligence time of 240 to 300 days, divided into 3 separate phases, according to Kyle Powell, First Vice President of CBRE Group Inc.

“The D.D. (due-diligence) process allows the purchaser to thoroughly evaluate the property before closing and helps to protect both the buyer and the seller from anything unforeseen that may arise,” Powell said.

The last phase will require the buyer to gain any municipal and government approvals needed, which could take three to six months. During this period, buyers typically finalize project plans, construction costs and financing.