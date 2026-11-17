The City of Bloomington has opened applications for “Snow Buddies,” a winter program pairing volunteers with a nearby Bloomington or Monroe County resident who need help shoveling snow because of age or disability.

Applications submitted by Dec. 20 will be prioritized, but new ones for both positions will still be accepted through winter.

Residents may qualify for assistance because of age, disability, financial hardship, or not having a friend, family member or neighbor to help.

Annabelle Vosmeier, the city’s Human Rights Adminstrative assistant, says the program is entering its third season and has grown every year.

Under city ordinance, a property owner is responsible for keeping the sidewalk in front of their residence clear of snow. But the program recognizes that this isn't always possible for someone with a disability.

“We wanted to be able to connect them with a volunteer who could help make that happen and also keep our sidewalks safe and passable for everybody,” Vosmeier said.

Vosmeier said that returning snow buddy recipients have expressed gratitude for the program.

“I've also been starting to hear these wonderful stories about friendships and relationships that are being formed between recipients and volunteers,” Vosmeier said, “So having those connections being built is so lovely, and I'm so glad that that's happening.”