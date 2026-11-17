The Indiana Supreme Court has lifted a judge’s order that blocked Republican state Sen. Chris Garten from taking the oath of office — and be installed Tuesday as the Senate’s new leader.

The five justices ruled unanimously in favor of Garten just hours after his attorneys filed an emergency appeal of a temporary restraining order that was issued Monday amid a dispute over vote counting in his tight reelection race.

Garten was poised to be sworn in for a new four-year term Tuesday afternoon and be elected to the chamber’stop position of president pro tem.

His attorneys argued that Scott County Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount exceeded his authority by issuing the order preventing Garten from “presenting himself to take the oath of office as, or to be seated as, the Senator from District 45.”

The Supreme Court’s order cited the state constitution provision that “the respective houses of the legislature are the sole judges of the results of the elections of their members.”

The court let stand other parts of the judge’s order blocking the Clark County Election Board from certifying the county vote tallies.

The restraining order sought by the Clark County Democratic chairman argued that voting equipment problems on Election Day in Jeffersonville leave questions about the accuracy of the reported election results.

The tallies for Senate District 45 — which includes all of Clark County and a portion of Floyd County — show Garten ahead of Democratic challenger Nick Marshall by 297 votes, or about two-thirds of a percentage point.

Garten’s attorneys argued that the state constitution gives each house of the Legislature the exclusive authority to determine “the elections, qualifications, and returns of its own members.”

“The order stops the certification the recount statutes assume, and it purports to forbid a Senator-elect from presenting himself to the Senate,” they said in a court filing. “That is a court impermissibly deciding who may be heard by the Senate on its organizing day.”

Garten is represented by prominent conservative attorney James Bopp, along with Ted Nolting and Philip Lashutka of the Indianapolis firm Kroger, Gardis and Regas.

Democrats argued that Garten should not be allowed to be sworn in for a new four-year term before the Indiana Recount Commission can review the race.

Democrats maintain the Clark County Election Board — controlled 2-1 by Republicans — failed to adequately review problems involving four precincts that voted at Jeffersonville High School, where a ballot scanner malfunction was reported on Election Day.

Mount, a Democrat, was assigned as the special judge after a Clark County judge’s recusal from the case, according to court records. Mount is the brother of Republican U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, who served in the state Senate with Garten.

Democrats have said they intend to seek a recount of the Senate race results. Candidates have until Tuesday to file recount petitions, with county party chairs having a Friday deadline.

Garten’s attorneys argued that state law lays out a recount as the proper process that should be followed.

“A recount and contest before the Recount Commission is the remedy the General Assembly created for the claims Petitioner raises,” they said in court filings.

State law says the Recount Commission must complete a legislative recount by December 20, unless it extends the deadline for good cause.