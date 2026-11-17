Bloomington residents may pay up to 50% more than they’re currently paying for garbage pickup by 2029 under a new proposal by the city.

The proposal would raise trash fees on Jan. 1 by around 14% in 2027, 17% in 2028, and 11% in 2029. If the proposal is rejected by the city council, rates will increase by 3% each year.

The fee hike would cover the sanitation department’s expected annual deficit of $900,000. That’s because of rising operation costs and the $600,000 reduction of a general-fund subsidy by the city council last month.

Current monthly rates for a 35-gallon waste cart, 64-gallon cart, and 96-gallon cart are $9.28, $16.97, and $25.26 respectively.

The proposal would raise the rates to $13.89, $25.13, and $37.70 respectively.

The fee proposal is on the agenda for consideration Wednesday’s city council meeting.