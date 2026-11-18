With a 9-1 record, and the only loss coming by a shoe size to Ohio State, IU’s football team might appear to be firmly in the College Football Playoff field.

However, the selection committee has made it clear the last two weeks that Indiana should not feel too comfortable.

IU fell four spots in the committee’s rankings after a bye week and only climbed one defeating USC. That puts the reigning national champions at No. 8 going into Saturday’s game at Washington.

While IU coach Curt Cignetti made national news with his outspoken defense of the Hoosiers’ schedule earlier this week, his players tread lightly.

Running back Khobie Martin, who did express frustration with the selection committee after Saturday’s game, clarified his comments this week.

“To be honest, I'm not worried about the rankings,” Martin said. “I'm just worried about the goal ahead, and that's Washington.”

Running back Lee Beebe Jr. said IU’s schedule is “way better than what the media makes it out to be.”

Beebe Jr. may not agree with comments made about his team, but like Martin, he is most interested in what happens on the field, not the rankings.

“I don't try to pay attention to that,” he said. “And when it does come, that's when I'll pay attention to it. As of right now, I'm just more focused on the next opponent, which is Washington, and then next week I'll be focused on Purdue.”

What awaits IU this week is a talented Washington team and a hostile environment. Defensive back Jamari Sharpe is looking forward to the challenge.

“We're away and we don't have that many home fans coming to travel,” he said. “Even if we do, they're still on top. They have more fans than us. So yeah, that definitely gets us pumped up.”

Indiana heads to Seattle favored by 8.5 points. Winning its final two games would send Indiana to its second consecutive Big Ten Championship game.

The most likely opponent would be UCLA, which defeated Illinois Saturday to remain undefeated.