Demolition of the six Seminary Pointe buildings on South College Ave. began on Tuesday.

The area will be used as a construction staging area for a convention center companion hotel expected to open in 2029.

The demolition has been controversial because one of the buildings included more than two dozen affordable housing units.

The Capital Improvement Board, which is overseeing the convention center expansion project, said the apartments had numerous documented incidents of trespassing, drug use, and vandalism.

Along with the Seminary Pointe Apartments, other buildings housed My Sister’s Closet, Jeff’s Warehouse, Bluetip Billiards and Friendly Beasts Cidery. The businesses have since relocated.

The $660,000 demolition is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Work on the convention center expansion continues on schedule. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for January 12 at 2 p.m.