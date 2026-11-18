Indiana University has placed Delta Sigma Pi, a professional business fraternity, on cease and desist because of hazing and alcohol, according to the Office of Student Life website.

IU Spokesperson Mark Bode said that when a student organization is put on cease and desist, it is no longer allowed to host or attend any social events, including recruiting new members, philanthropy/service, and learning activities.

“The investigation for Delta Sigma Pi is ongoing,” Bode said. “Cease and Desist directives are placed when there are allegations of behavior that have caused or may cause harm to the members of the organization and/or the community.”

Delta Sigma Pi’s national headquarters in Oxford, Ohio, issued a statement saying, “We are aware of the Cease and Desist action involving our chapter at Indiana University-Bloomington. We are working collaboratively with the chapter and university during the university conduct review process. Delta Sigma Pi takes allegations of misconduct seriously and is committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment for our members and the communities in which they live and serve.”

The Alpha Pi chapter of Delta Sigma Pi was the first professional fraternity founded at Indiana University. It is also the first, and largest, gender-inclusive professional fraternity in the nation, according to the Kelley School of Business website.

Since the chapter’s start in 1925, it has initiated over 3,000 members, 140 of whom are active, according to the website.

The group’s purpose is to “foster the study of business in universities”; “encourage scholarship, social activity and the association of students for their mutual advancement”; and “to further a higher standard of commercial ethics and culture.”

In 2025, the fraternity raised around $19,000 for the Caroline Symmes Children's Cancer Endowment as part of its annual gala dedicated to raising funds for cancer initiatives, according to the website.

Delta Sigma Pi is the eighth student organization to be put on cease and desist since the start of the school year. It joins Beta Theta Pi, Delta Tau Delta, the Palestine Solidarity Committee, Phi Sigma Kappa, Pi Kappa Phi, Sigma Nu and Theta Chi.

