Phi Kappa Psi suspended a year after incident hospitalizing two pledges

Indiana University and the national Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity suspended the university chapter of Phi Kappa Psi for alleged hazing.

It is the first fraternity to be suspended this semester, according to the Office of Student Life . Under suspension, Phi Kappa Psi must stop all activities and disband.

IU spokesperson Mark Bode said a mutual decision was made by Indiana University and Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity, Inc., to suspend the Indiana Beta chapter.

“The earliest the chapter will be eligible to return to campus is during the Fall 2029 semester, contingent on meeting requirements set by the university,” Bode said.

Phi Kappa Psi had been on cease and desist since Oct. 21, 2025, putting a pause on all events because of an ongoing investigation. This was after an alleged hazing incident that led to the hospitalization of two pledges.

Seven Phi Kappa Psi members are facing two Level 6 felony counts for hazing and Arjun Patel, the former fraternity president, is also being charged for obstruction of justice.

According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Patel texted a pledge asking him to lie about his injuries to doctors and say the injuries were from working out at the gym. Patel also allegedly told him and other pledges to delete messages about the hazing.

Police records show that 36 pledges were allegedly ordered to do push-ups, planks, squats and leg lifts for three hours at an Oct. 15, 2025, initiation event at the fraternity house on North Eagleson Avenue.

At least two pledges were hospitalized and diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis , a serious medical condition that can happen when the body is overexerted. It can cause organ damage and even fatalities.

All cases are awaiting trial.

Phi Kappa Psi is one of 11 suspended organizations, according to the IU Office of Student Life.