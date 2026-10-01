Sigma Nu becomes fifth fraternity put on cease and desist in September

Indiana University has placed fraternity Sigma Nu on cease and desist for alleged hazing, according to the IU Office of Student Life .

Sigma Nu is the fifth fraternity to be placed on cease and desist during September. Beta Theta Pi and Pi Kappa Phi were placed on cease and desist Sept. 25 . Theta Chi and Delta Tau Delta were placed on cease and desist Sept. 16 and 17.

According to the IUPD Daily Crime & Fire Log , hazing with a substantial risk of bodily injury took place at Sigma Nu on Sept. 20. The case is being referred to university officials for review.

The Office of Student Life defines a cease and desist as “an interim measure placed upon certain aspects of chapter operations when there is an immediate threat or ongoing investigation.”

When organizations are placed on cease and desist, they must stop all organization activities and disband until further notice.