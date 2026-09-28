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Fraternities Beta Theta Pi and Pi Kappa Phi placed on cease and desist for alleged hazing

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published September 28, 2026 at 11:42 AM EDT
Phi Sigma Kappa is the third fraternity currently placed on cease and desist at Indiana University.
WFIU/WTIU News
Beta Theta Pi and Pi Kappa Phi are two of six organizations currently placed on cease and desist at Indiana University.

Indiana University placed fraternities Beta Theta Pi and Pi Kappa Phi on cease and desist Friday, according to the Office of Student Life.

Beta Theta Pi was placed on cease and desist for hazing and failure to comply. Failure to comply is an example of personal misconduct, according to university policy. Pi Kappa Phi was placed on cease and desist for hazing and physical abuse.

According to the Office of Student Life, a cease and desist is defined as “an interim measure placed upon certain aspects of chapter operations when there is an immediate threat or ongoing investigation.”

Beta Theta Pi was previously placed on cease and desist in December 2025 for alleged hazing.

Six student organizations have been placed on cease and desist by the university for the 2026-27 academic year. The other organizations are Delta Tau Delta, Palestine Solidarity Committee, Phi Kappa Psi and Theta Chi.

The full list of organizations subject to discipline for the academic year can be found on the Office of Student Life website.
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