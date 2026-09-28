Fraternities Beta Theta Pi and Pi Kappa Phi placed on cease and desist for alleged hazing

Indiana University placed fraternities Beta Theta Pi and Pi Kappa Phi on cease and desist Friday, according to the Office of Student Life.

Beta Theta Pi was placed on cease and desist for hazing and failure to comply. Failure to comply is an example of personal misconduct, according to university policy. Pi Kappa Phi was placed on cease and desist for hazing and physical abuse.

According to the Office of Student Life, a cease and desist is defined as “an interim measure placed upon certain aspects of chapter operations when there is an immediate threat or ongoing investigation.”

Beta Theta Pi was previously placed on cease and desist in December 2025 for alleged hazing.

Six student organizations have been placed on cease and desist by the university for the 2026-27 academic year. The other organizations are Delta Tau Delta, Palestine Solidarity Committee, Phi Kappa Psi and Theta Chi.