Wheeler Mission in Bloomington opens renovated facilities after a $4 million fundraising project

The Wheeler Mission, a homeless shelter for men, opened its doors to the public Friday to showcase a $2 million renovation.

The $4 million fundraising effort ----- “Transforming Lives, Building Hope Campaign” — came from community members, churches, organizations, and foundations. The money went to the renovations and to improve services.

While the project did not expand the capacity of the shelter, it focused on improving the quality of services provided.

Areas such as the kitchen and dining room, office and classrooms, and private lockers have been revamped. A new outdoor covered patio and care center have also been added, as well as a double-lock single entrance to the shelter.

Dana Jones, Wheeler’s Director of Community Engagement and Services, spoke on what the campaign meant to him, the community, and most importantly to the men who stay at the shelter, whom they refer to as “guests.”

“It's been phenomenal to see our community just come pouring out with their time, talent, and treasure to meet us in that time of need,” Jones said.

Wheeler Mission is based in Indianapolis but has expanded to Bloomington to help meet demand for homeless housing. According to the 2026 Point-In-Time report, the number of people in Monroe County experiencing homelessness increased by 22% this year.

As well as providing housing for at least 70 men most nights, the Wheeler Mission provides services in hopes of “opening a doorway” to stability for the guests, whether that be stable housing, a stable job, or simply a stable mind.

Guests at the shelter can get certified to work in food services, become employed by Wheeler partners, or talk with people to work through mental health issues.

Perry Hines, CEO of Wheeler, emphasized the importance of the community to get the shelter running. The Wheeler Mission started in Bloomington about 10 years ago

“Ultimately,” Hines said. "We really want this doorway to be a pathway to healing, restoration, and quite frankly, a different future for everybody who comes through that door every night.”