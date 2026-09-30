Former IU basketball player sentenced to probation for fraud

Former Indiana University basketball player Todd Leary was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution Wednesday in Hamilton County after pleading guilty to one count of felony fraud.

According to court documents, Leary took money from a man who hired him to coach his son. The man also gave Leary money to start an Amateur Athletic Union basketball team, rent a facility and purchase equipment. Leary did not follow through on those plans, according to the documents.

Read more: Former IU basketball player Todd Leary charged on 10 felony counts

Leary was arrested in October and charged with five felony counts of fraud and five felony counts of theft. He took a plea deal in May that reduced the charge.

Leary was originally sentenced to 910 days in jail and served three days. If he violates his probation, he could be required to serve the remaining 907 days.

“I apologize (to) all involved,” Leary said during his sentencing hearing.

Leary played for the Hoosiers under coach Bobby Knight from 1989 to 1994. He later returned to IU as a basketball color commentator.

Leary was also arrested in 2010 on felony charges related to the alleged misappropriation of title-insurance escrow funds, theft and conspiracy. He later pleaded guilty to misappropriating escrow funds and served one year in prison.