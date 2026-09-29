Jennings County Sheriff accused of stealing political yard signs and lying about it

Jennings County Sheriff William “Kenny” Freeman faces criminal charges alleging he stole campaign yard signs and tossed them in a dumpster at his North Vernon home.

Indiana State Police started an investigation last fall after several Republican candidates in Jennings County reported stolen yard signs. One candidate placed a GPS tracker on a sign that was then pilfered and traced to the trash bin at Freeman’s residence, state police said.

Freeman has been sheriff for two terms and cannot seek a third consecutive term. Four Republicans ran in the May 2026 primary to replace him, including his chief deputy Cody Low, who won the primary and has Freeman's support.

In September 2025, Tom Webster, who also ran in the GOP primary for sheriff, reported several yard signs had gone missing. His campaign website said the thefts wouldn’t be tolerated and reminded people that stealing or removing political signs can violate state law and election codes.

After the sign thefts were reported, North Vernon Mayor Shawn Gerkin reminded candidates and campaign managers about laws regulating political sign placement and asked them to follow the rules.

State police launched an investigation in November and culminated with a June 4 grand jury that indicted Freeman on felony charges of official misconduct, obstruction of justice and perjury, in addition to two misdemeanor counts of theft.

The police detective who oversaw the investigation issued a statement that said troopers who followed up on the dumpster tip found the sheriff candidate’s sign with the tracking device as well as a judge’s yard sign.

Chris Howell for FPI News Jennings County Courthouse and downtown streets Aug. 17, 2026, in Vernon, Ind.

The ISP report says that soon after the signs were found, 60-year-old Freeman issued court summonses to the two candidates whose signs were in his dumpster, charging them with illegal sign placement.

Freeman turned himself in at the Jennings County Jail four days after the indictment when a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and waived an initial court hearing.

Freeman’s attorney said the sheriff “did what any conscientious law enforcement officer would do” in removing the signs. “I believe that when all the evidence comes before a jury, folks will see he didn't break any laws,” North Vernon lawyer Mark Dove said.

An Oct. 8 pretrial hearing is scheduled with a special judge from Ripley County and special prosecutor from Ohio and Dearborn counties.

Freeman will remain in office until January. Low faces Democrat Gary Driver in the November election.

What does the law say?

The Indiana Election Division’s guide says only officials and law enforcement authorities “acting under proper legal authority” can remove political signs and that anyone violating that can be charged with misdemeanor criminal conversion.

Political signs cannot be placed on another person's property without the owner’s permission. Included are utility poles and highway and road right-of-ways. Local zoning regulations also come into play.

State law considers unauthorized signs placed in a highway right-of-way a public nuisance. Such signs may be removed “only by the authority having jurisdiction over the highway,” such as a town, city, county or state transportation department.

No state law prohibits placing political signs on public property, but if they are displayed for one candidate or party, all candidates and parties have the same right.

In 2014, a 61-year-old Monroe County woman caused a stir when she removed a dozen Republican Party signs with the slogan “Had Enough? Vote Republican” placed along roads.

She cited as her defense a local planning ordinance that prohibits political signs in any public right-of-way and the state highway department’s prohibition of campaign signs along roads.

A special prosecutor who reviewed the case didn’t file charges. “I skirted the issue of whether or not there was a crime — there might not be — and she was cooperative and regretted her actions, and I decided not to prosecute,” then-Vanderburgh County prosecutor Stanley Levco said.

This article first appeared on FPI News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.