Richard, Hardy expected to return from injuries against Rutgers

Indiana football fans received encouraging news Monday as head coach Curt Cignetti said running back Turbo Richard is day-to-day and could return for Saturday’s game at Rutgers.

Cignetti said he is “optimistic” Richard can play this week. Linebacker Rolijah Hardy is also expected to be back after an injury against Northwestern.

Richard’s potential return would give Indiana another option in a rushing attack that produced 271 yards against the Wildcats. IU’s defense held Northwestern to just 32 rushing yards. The Hoosiers also scored five times on their final six offensive drives, but they needed a late push to hold on for the victory.

Despite the strong rushing numbers, Cignetti said Indiana’s overall performance was too inconsistent. He pointed to penalties, missed assignments and missed opportunities that hurt the Hoosiers early in the game.

Cignetti said Indiana should have entered halftime with “at least a four-score lead.” Instead, the Hoosiers led 12-0. Northwestern eventually made the game close, scoring on its last four offensive drives.

“When you outrush somebody 270 to 30, you don’t expect the game to go down to the wire the way it did,” Cignetti said. “But give them credit. They made plays. It was a hard fought game.”

Cignetti also addressed an incident during the game involving quarterback Josh Hoover’s touchdown. After scoring, Hoover pointed toward a Northwestern defender closing in on him as he was crossing the plane of the endzone.

Cignetti made it clear he did not approve of the celebration and said his team could have been penalized for taunting.

“I don’t want him pointing like he did, I don’t condone that.” Cignetti said. “I was disappointed to see that.”

The Hoosiers now turn their attention to Saturday’s game at Rutgers. It is Rutgers’ homecoming game and a sellout crowd is expected.

Cignetti called Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond one of the premier backs in the Big Ten after three straight games with more than 100 rushing yards.

“He’s got great vision, can stick his foot (in the ground), get north and south, (and) tremendous ball security,” Cignetti said.

Rutgers has struggled on defense, giving up 107 points in its first three games.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be streamed on the Big Ten Network.