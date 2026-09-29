Voter registration deadline approaching for Indiana, Kentucky residents

There are only a few days left for Indiana and Kentucky residents to register to vote in this year's general election.

Monday, Oct. 5 is the registration deadline in both states, and Indiana's nearly monthlong early voting period starts the next day.

How to register in Indiana:

Online at indianavoters.com , deadline is midnight

, deadline is midnight By close of business at a county clerk's office

Mailed registration applications must be received by the county clerk's office by close of business

How to register in Kentucky :

Online at govote.ky.gov , deadline is 4 p.m.

, deadline is 4 p.m. By close of business at a county clerk's office

Mailed registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 5

In-person, early voting starts Oct. 6 in Indiana. Clark County voters can cast their ballots at the county voter registration office .

Floyd County has two alternating locations for early voting, but they're not both open for the full period. Schedule details are here .

Kentucky's in-person, early voting period is far shorter than Indiana's. People who meet certain requirements , such as being out of the county, in the last trimester of pregnancy or having a surgery scheduled, can vote early in person on Oct. 21, 22, 23, 26, 27 and 28.

People can vote early in Kentucky without an excuse Oct. 29, 30 and 31.

Election officials in Southern Indiana say they hope to see a good turnout. Angela Cornett, Clark County voter registration election administrator, said last week there were just under 97,000 registered voters.

But that isn't likely to be the number of people who actually vote. Cornett said some people may only vote in presidential elections, or just be registered because it was an option at the driver's licensing office.

According to USA Facts , only two midterm elections had more than 50% voter turnout since 2000, in 2018 and 2022.

Voters coming out for presidential elections was higher at close to or more than 60%.

Despite Clark County having a similar number of registered voters in May compared to now, turnout was only around 16% for the primary. Floyd County had 17%.

Clark County's turnout for the 2022 general election was around 37%, and Floyd County just under half.

"I always tell people to vote, and I don't care what party they vote for," Cornett said.

She said she understands some people only vote for president, and she respects that. But it's the local office holders who are tasked with addressing issues that impact people on the ground, like fixing or not fixing potholes.

"If you get out there and vote, maybe you'll get that person in there that will listen to you," Cornett said.

School board candidates in Indiana had the option to run with a party label this year, though most across Clark and Floyd counties chose not to.

Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said she was surprised more people didn't opt to run partisan because "In today's culture people do want to know how you lean." There may have been fewer partisan candidates this year because it's so new, she said.

She said she hopes people come out to the polls.

"Please get out and vote," she said.

Contested races in Floyd County include school board seats, a county council and county commissioners seat, auditor and clerk, though Burks is term-limited and can't run for a third time in office. Her husband, Steve Burks, is on the ballot, though.

Clark County voters will select a new sheriff and auditor. There are also two contested county council seats and a county commissioners' seat, and school board races.

Indiana's secretary of state is on the ballot, along with a contested 9th congressional district seat . Voters will elect Indiana state senators and representatives, including a new state representative in District 72. That's long been held by Ed Clere, who announced this year he would not seek reelection but instead run for mayor of New Albany in 2027 as an Independent.

Louisville voters will elect the city's next mayor. Democratic incumbent Craig Greenberg and Democrat Shameka Parrish-Wright came out on top in the primary .

Kentucky residents will also elect a replacement for Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, who announced earlier this year he wouldn't seek a new term . McConnell recently returned to the Senate after a summer hiatus due to a fall and lengthy hospitalization.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.



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