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8 people arrested on drug charges at Seminary Park

WFIU | By Patrick Beane
Published September 23, 2026 at 5:12 PM EDT
Seminary Park in Bloomington, IN.
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Eight people were arrested in and around Seminary Park in Bloomington Tuesday on various drug charges.

Bloomington police arrested eight people on various drug charges in and around Seminary Park Tuesday evening.

The arrests were part of the city’s on-going efforts to “identify those responsible for selling and using drugs in public spaces including parks and the B-Line Trail,” according to a BPD press release.

“Everyone in Bloomington deserves to be safe, to feel safe, and to be protected from harm,” Mayor Kerry Thomson said in the release. “That promise extends to every neighborhood, every public space, and every individual in our community, including people experiencing homelessness, addiction, or crisis.”

Calvin S.O. Berry, 33, and Jessie L. Collins, 38, are facing level 2 felony dealing charges and possession misdemeanors.

Michael S. Paulson, 60, was charged with a level 4 felony for dealing methamphetamine, and Blake E. Cunningham, 32, was charged with a level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine.

Three others were charged with misdemeanor possession.

“We will continue arresting those dealing and using illegal drugs in our parks and public spaces,” Chief Michael Diekhoff said in the release. “The safety of Bloomington residents and visitors remains a top priority, and the Bloomington Police Department is committed to holding individuals accountable through strict enforcement of the law. I am proud of the work of our officers and am thankful for their continued dedication and professionalism.”

BPD said its investigations into those selling and using drugs in the vicinity of city parks continues and to expect more arrests in the near future.
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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
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