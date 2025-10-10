Former IU basketball player Todd Leary charged on 10 felony counts

Todd Leary, a former IU basketball player who did time in jail that ended in 2011, is charged with 10 felony counts of theft and fraud, according to online court records.

Leary, 54, who lists a Bloomington address, was arrested Thursday by the Carmel Police Department and sent to the Hamilton County Jail, according to public jail records.

The probable cause affidavit is sealed, but court records list the same person as the victim in each charge.

The felonies Leary is accused of in Hamilton Superior Court are all Level 6. That is the lowest-level felony in Indiana. Each count carries potential penalties of six months to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Five of the charges are for fraud involving a loss of $750 to $50,000. The other five are for theft of property between $750 and $50,000.

Leary played for IU from 1989 to 1994, including the Hoosiers' Final Four appearance in 1992.

He was working as a radio commentator for IU basketball when he was arrested at Assembly Hall in February 2010 about an hour before an IU-Purdue game.

Leary pleaded guilty in July 2010 in Allen County to a role in a multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme.

The felony charge was for misappropriating title insurance escrow funds.

Prosecutors said at the time that Leary worked for a title insurance broker who pleaded guilty in a $2.7 million fraud case.

He was released in 2011.