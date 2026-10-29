Governor maintains that Indiana's elections are secure, despite DOJ sending monitors

Governor Mike Braun is trying to reassure voters that Indiana's elections are secure. Braun told reporters in South Bend on Wednesday that he believes "Indiana has never had an issue with that."

"We want everybody to vote," Braun said. "We want to make sure that a legal vote is cast and counted."

The U.S. Department of Justice plans to send election monitors to voting sites in Lake and Marion counties, places that have consistently supported Democrats in Congressional races.

Braun didn't answer whether he'd spoken to the DOJ directly, but he felt it would be doing these sorts of "spot checks" under any administration. "And I think the fact that it's only in a couple places in our state probably means that they feel we run a pretty good show," Braun added.

Still, DOJ officials have called this year's election monitoring effort the largest in the department's history.

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