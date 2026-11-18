Democrats have asked for a special election to be held as they dispute the vote count in state Senate President Pro Tem Chris Garten’s apparent narrow election victory.

The Clark County Democratic chair filed a petition Wednesday for a recount and election contest of the outcome for the Senate District 45 race.

Garten was installed Tuesday as leader of the Republican-dominated Senate, shortly after the Indiana Supreme Court lifted a county judge’s order blocking him from taking the oath of office for a new four-year term. A hearing in a separate court case was canceled as the judge recused himself.

Democrats maintain that the Clark County Election Board failed to adequately investigate Election Day voting equipment problems before moving forward with the election results.

The reported totals for the Senate district, which includes all of Clark County and part of Floyd County, show Garten ahead of Democrat Nick Marshall by 297 votes, or about two-thirds of a percentage point.

Garten on Tuesday denounced the Democratic efforts against him as “lawfare” and submitted a petition for a recount of four Jeffersonville precincts.

The petition from Clark County Democratic Chair Miguel Hampton seeks a recount of all 86 precincts in the Senate district.

Hampton’s petition cites equipment troubles at multiple polling sites that it says “potentially make it impossible to audit and confirm who voted, whether each voter was registered, and whether each voter voted in the appropriate precinct.”

It asks the Indiana Recount Commission to conduct the ballot review and take the rare step of ordering a special election for the Senate district.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

