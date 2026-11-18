Democratic Secretary of State-elect Beau Bayh is including Greg Ballard — one of the candidates he defeated in this fall’s election — among his transition advisers as he prepares to take over the office.

Bayh released the list of 17 advisers Wednesday and told reporters he had a productive meeting last week with current Republican Secretary of State Diego Morales about the office handover ahead of Bayh’s term beginning Jan. 1.

While Bayh and Comptroller-elect Jessica Bailey are the first Democrats to win statewide offices since 2012, Bayh said he’s felt welcomed by Statehouse Republicans so far.

Bayh says he’s aiming for nonpartisan transition

Bayh’s announcement of his transition advisers follows his naming this week of Peter Hanscom, who was a top staffer to former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, as transition director and incoming chief of staff.

Bayh said he sought a wide group of advisers with experience regarding elections and the business services that the office oversees.

“I wanted to make clear that this office will not be run in a partisan manner,” he said.

Ballard, a former Republican mayor of Indianapolis, ran as the Lincoln Party candidate for secretary of state and received about 4% of the vote.

Ballard joined Bayh in many criticisms of Morales’ tenure as secretary of state and called for a revamping of the Indiana Election Commission — made up of two Republicans and two Democrats — as it did not take up campaign finance complaints against Bayh and Republican candidate Max Engling ahead of Election Day.

Bayh said Wednesday that he asked Ballard to help with the transition after getting to know him during the election campaign.

“A lot of the things that he was talking about, I was also talking about — taking some of the partisanship out of this office, cleaning up some of the corruption and the insider dealing,” Bayh said. “He’s had a lot of experience leading the city of Indianapolis and we’re both Marines, and so that’s why I brought him in.”

Ballard said Bayh had not yet asked him to take on any specific tasks but was glad to share his experience.

“I want to help him get into that office and do the best job he can because it looks to me like he’s following through on his campaign rhetoric, which I think is terrific and I applaud him for all that,” Ballard told the Capital Chronicle.

Other prominent members of Bayh’s transition group are:

John Gregg, a former Indiana House speaker who was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2012 and 2016.

David Shelton, the Republican Knox County clerk who finished second to Engling at the state GOP convention for the party’s secretary of state nomination.

Brett Voorhies, president of the Indiana AFL-CIO.

Miriam Dant, a Statehouse lobbyist who was a staffer in the 1990s to then-Gov. Evan Bayh, who is Beau Bayh’s father.

Bill Moreau, publisher of the Indiana Citizen news site who was a governor’s office chief of staff for Evan Bayh.

Morales “cooperative to date”

Morales issued a statement the day after Election Day congratulating Bayh on his victory and pledging “a smooth and successful transition.”

Bayh said Wednesday that he had “a great meeting last week” with Morales.

Niki Kelly / Indiana Capital Chronicle Secretary of State Diego Morales prepares to preside over the House on Nov. 16, 2026.

“He’s been cooperative to date, and he was very kind to us,” Bayh said. “Now, one of my central campaign promises has been to conduct an independent audit of the office. So we look forward to, hopefully, his cooperation with that effort as well. It’s been good so far.”

Morales’ office did not immediately reply Wednesday to a message from the Capital Chronicle seeking additional comment.

Bayh said he planned to put out a request for proposals from potential auditors soon after taking office in January and expected that work would begin within the first few months of 2027.

“I don’t want to rush this because it’s an important effort, and it’s not some political witch hunt,” he said. “We really want to get to the bottom of what has happened here, uncover the extent of what’s gone wrong, the wasteful spending, the insider dealing, and hold people accountable.”

New political committee paying transition costs

The costs of the transition work will be paid for by the Beau Bayh Transition political action committee that was formally created Wednesday with a filing to the Indiana Election Division.

Bayh said that PAC was being funded by a transfer of money from this campaign committee. He contrasted his plan with the use of nonprofits groups that don’t have to disclose their donors that have been used by Gov. Mike Braun and others for transition spending.

“I think, as the person overseeing our campaign finance transparency portal, it’s incumbent on me to make sure that our donations are public and that we can hold true to some of the pledges that I’ve made during this campaign,” he said. “That no donor to our campaign will be awarded a secretary of state contract.”

Bayh’s campaign was boosted by at least $2.4 million that was transferred from his father’s dormant U.S. Senate campaign fund to the state Democratic Party — along with a direct $700,000 contribution by Evan Bayh a week before Election Day, according to state campaign finance filings.

Since winning the election, Bayh said he has had a phone conversation with Braun and is setting up meetings with legislative leaders and state Treasurer Daniel Elliott, who was the sole Republican statewide winner.

“There is a spirit of bipartisanship for the time being,” he said. “Hopefully, that can last throughout the (legislative) session and onward because it’s central to my philosophy in terms of governing.”

This story has been updated with comment from Greg Ballard.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

