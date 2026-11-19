Artist Nick Mendel's creation has gained traction all over the state and is now opened for private bids.

The art piece is dedicated to Indiana University's National Championship win, but Mendel wanted to bring in more than just football.

Half of all the proceeds from the final sale will go to the Mendoza Family Fund at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Fernando Mendoza's mom Elsa suffers from MS, leading him to be a spokesperson for MS research. Mendel's mom, Tricia, has the same condition, and has dealt with it for more than a decade.

"Being able to tie that in with a charity, be able to make a difference with my gifts. That's been the coolest part behind all this stuff,” Mendel said.

The art piece features signatures from both Fernando and Coach Curt Cignetti, making it the first and only sports memorabilia to be signed by both. The piece is covered by graffiti-styled art, Mendoza's famous quotes "I just want to thank God", 3D pieces like a cigarette pack wrapped in each of the seasons wins.

"I couldn't help but get behind Fernando, Coach, the whole team, everything they stood for,” Mendel said. “I wanted to make something that sports fans have never seen before."

The original plan included just a silent auction to sell the piece, and while that is still the case, Mendel is accepting private offers before the auction begins Dec. 14.

He says the only way the auction does not take place is if he gets an offer he cannot deny, that it aligns with both the foundation and him, and that the person seems like the right home for the piece.

The opening market frame for the piece is $25,000. Offers can be made at nick@mended.art .

Mendel and the piece will be showcased at the Indiana vs. Purdue game Nov 28.

"It's been really cool getting in front of Hoosier Nation and just seeing the love from everybody," Mendel said. "I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity."