Richard DiMarchi, distinguished professor of chemistry and Gill Chair in biomolecular sciences at Indiana University, has received one of the world’s most prestigious medical research honors for his research and breakthroughs in the treatment of obesity and diabetes.

DiMarchi is co-recipient of the 2026 Broermann Medical Innovation Award, which recognizes research advancements with significant impacts on human health. An IU press release says the honor is shared with Svetlana Mojsov, of The Rockefeller University in New York, and Matthias H. Tschöp, president of Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany.

Dimarchi is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading peptide chemists. His research has helped pioneer and promote chemically enhanced peptide hormones as drugs and expanded treatment options for obesity, diabetes and other endocrine diseases.

Caroline Chick Jarrold, interim executive dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said that Dimarchi discoveries have connected fundamental science to transformational patient treatments.

“This global recognition reflects the extraordinary impact of his work on biomedical research, and on the health and wellness of millions of people around the world,” Jarrold said.

The award was presented Nov. 17 during a ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany.

