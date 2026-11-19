Pantry 279 delivered 700 Thanksgiving meals Thursday to homebound people, who may need the service due to disability, illness or lack of a vehicle.

The Pantry provides food once a week to families and individuals in southern Indiana. It also provides baby items, pet food, feminine products and cleaning supplies.

For the past 11 years, Pantry 279 has been offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Executive Director and Co-founder Cindy Chavez said sign-ups for Thanksgiving meal drop-offs and pick-ups started Sept. 1 and continued until they reached the limit of 2,500 families. However, this year they are serving 2,560 families, which is about 23,000 individuals. This is due to senior citizen, mental health and sober housing agencies reaching out for help as well.

On Friday and Saturday, Pantry 279 has Thanksgiving meal pickups at the Monroe County fairgrounds.

Jacob Lindsay / WFIU/WTIU News Pantry 279 dropped off Thanksgiving meal boxes Thursday morning at Country View apartments in Bloomington, IN.

The Thanksgiving meal boxes consist of a protein choice, potatoes, stuffing, cream of mushroom soup, green beans, corn, yams, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, Jiffy cornbread mix, bread rolls and dessert, Chavez said.

One of Pantry 279’s drop offs today was at Country View apartments, owned by Glick Housing Foundation. Apartment residents are then able to pick up the meals from the apartment company’s office. Apartment staff also deliver the meals to residents at Country View, and the other apartments Glick owns such as Henderson Court and Reserve at Chandler’s Glen. These apartments are low-income, subsidized housing.

Country View resident Samantha Flick lives with her husband and four kids. Flick’s family was among those receiving a Thanksgiving meal.

“A lot of people are struggling right now, and this helps out a lot for families that otherwise wouldn't be able to have a holiday meal,” Flick said.

Chavez said that lack of food can affect one’s mental health.

“A lot of this is very, very mental for your mental stability,” Chavez said. “If you are a child, and you don't know if I'm getting dinner that night or not. If I'm going to go to bed hungry, that actually will mess with you. You'll worry and stress about it all day long. Adults do the same thing.”

Jacob Lindsay / WFIU/WTIU News Community Kitchen has started to cook turkeys this week in preparation for serving meals on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, the pantry has struggled with food and monetary donations for Thanksgiving meal boxes, she said, explaining that donations decrease during election years. Chavez and volunteer staff started to prepare Thanksgiving meal boxes Monday at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. Usually, the pantry has 10 pallets of food, this year they only had three pallets on Monday.

Donations did increase throughout the week. However, the pantry was running low on stuffing, cream of mushroom soup, macaroni and cheese, corn, Jiffy cornbread mix, green beans and desserts as of Wednesday evening, according to a Facebook post.

Over 1,000 turkeys, 800 hams, 250 chickens and lasagna arrived this morning totaling $60,000 which came out of Pantry 279’s operating expenses. By Wednesday, $15,000 in donations toward the total had been received, Chavez said.

For Thanksgiving meals, Pantry 279 received 2,400 bags of potatoes from Hoosier Hills Food Bank. The rest of the food donations have come from the community or out of the pantry’s operating expenses.

Despite challenges, Chavez said the boxes will be filled.

“I don't know how, it's a mystery, but it'll happen,” she said. “They can donate up to Saturday afternoon, and actually, if they want to bring stuff after that, too, I don't care because I'll hand it out the next week in donations. So, I mean, anything that comes in, nothing ever gets wasted.”

Monroe County Community Kitchen will serve meals Thanksgiving Day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Community Kitchen’s assistant director Tim Clougher said the meal will consist of turkey, green bean casserole, stuffing, fruit ambrosia, bread rolls, pie and cider. There is also a vegetarian or vegan entrée.

Community Kitchen, located on South Rogers Street, provides free meals to those who suffer from food insecurity.

“For a lot of people that are at risk of hunger, losing those traditions of family and having those meals is tough, and this is an easy way for folks to kind of reconnect to perhaps good memories.” Community Kitchen assistant director Tim Clougher

The Kitchen will also be serving Thanksgiving meals at its Express location on West 11th Street.

Community Kitchen has no barriers for people to receive meals, Clougher said.

“For a lot of people that are at risk of hunger, losing those traditions of family and having those meals is tough,” he said. “And this is an easy way for folks to kind of reconnect to perhaps good memories.”

They have also partnered with Area 10 Agency on Aging to provide Thanksgiving meals to homebound senior citizens. Community Kitchen will be providing Thanksgiving meals at the Friend’s Place shelter as well.

Last year Community Kitchen served a little over 1,600 meals. Clougher said this year is going to be about the same. This also includes grocery bags filled with food items equaling five meals a bag. About 100 are handed out both at the kitchen’s Roger’s location and express location. Clougher said this provides people for a little more food for over the holiday weekend.

Community Kitchen did not have any issues with donations, Clougher said.

Other food pantries in Monroe County such as Bloomington Township Trustee, Bobby’s Pantry/Perry Township Trustee, Feed the Needy/Second Baptist Church, Groceries to Go, Richland Township Trustee Food Pantry, St. Paul United Methodist Church Food Pantry and First United Methodist church, have provided people with Thanksgiving food items throughout this week.