Bloomington mayor Kerry Thomson announced Thursday she will veto a ban on "artificial superintelligence" passed 7-0 by the city council.

Thomson acknowledged risks associated with artificial intelligence systems, but said "passing a law carries responsibilities beyond stating a principle."

"This ordinance leaves significant questions about how the City would identify violations, what authority we have to regulate them and what enforcement would require," Thomson said. "The potential need to monitor private digital activity is especially troubling given our recent work to strengthen protections against government surveillance."

The term "superintelligence" refers to technology capable of "vastly outperforming any human" in measures of intelligence and autonomously improving itself, rather than AI in general.

The ordinance received national attention and had been criticized as "pointless" and mocked on social media.

The author of the ordinance, Dave Rollo, conceded that it is currently unenforceable but hoped it would prompt action in other cities.

“I'm concerned about public safety for the community,” Rollo said. “This is an existential risk .”

Thomson said she spoke with Rollo and "appreciated his openness to revisions."

"I look forward to continuing that work to support Bloomington's research and innovation economy while establishing clear, enforceable safeguards," Thomson said.