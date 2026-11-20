A new scholarship in Indiana will assist financially strapped college students at risk of dropping out of school to finish their degrees.

INvestEd, a nonprofit student loan and financial aid provider, will award up to $3 million each year to Hoosiers about to start their junior or senior year of college.

The National Student Clearinghouse estimates just shy of 770,000 Hoosiers have earned college credit but never finished their degree.

The Success Scholarship is designed to close the financial gap for students who may otherwise be forced to quit college early.

“For a student facing a remaining balance that they cannot cover, those dollars could make the difference between continuing towards graduation and putting their education on hold,” INvestEd CEO Joe Wood said. “They may not finish. Every penny of this scholarship reduces what Hoosiers have to borrow and have to pay out of pocket.”

INvestEd intends to distribute scholarships proportionately throughout Indiana’s 92 counties.

Scholarships will be applied after all other applicable financial aid, with up to $5,000 a year available for eligible students to use toward the cost of attendance at an accredited four-year college or university.

Applications are open for the 2027-28 school year now through Feb. 5, 2027. Wood said the organization will consider each applicant’s financial need and academic achievement.

Applicants must be Indiana residents and U.S. citizens to be considered for the award.

The program will be administered by the Central Indiana Community Foundation, which will notify recipients of their awards. A maximum of 600 scholarships will be given a year.

Gov. Mike Braun and Education Secretary Katie Jenner praised the scholarship for helping make college affordable for students who may not otherwise be able to graduate.

“We know that success is rarely a straight line,” Jenner said. “Life happens. For some, financial barriers may have gotten in the way. Others may have faced academic challenges, family responsibilities or unexpected life circumstances.”

“But whatever the reason,” she said, “we have a great opportunity to help more Hoosiers who dream of entering higher education and completing that degree to actually cross the finish line.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

