Randy Figg has a major regret during his nearly five years serving on the St. Joseph County Council: voting to approve one of the most lucrative local tax abatement packages in the state for the more than $11 billion Amazon Web Services data center campus near New Carlisle.

He said when the project was first brought to the council in 2024, economic development officials indicated AWS would walk away if it didn’t get the tax breaks that will save the company billions of dollars over more than 30 years. In retrospect, Figg said, that likely wasn’t the case.

In just the first half of this year, those abatements cost the county $38 million in property tax revenue.

“Can you imagine if St. Joe County had that money?” Figg said. “I’m done with taxpayers supporting these businesses.”

St. Joseph County Councilman Randy Figg.

That sentiment is growing among state and local officials as data centers continue to draw fierce opposition from residents who blame the developments for rising utility bills and are demanding the nation’s tech giants pay their fair share.

Once considered a necessary tool to attract business investments, more Indiana cities and counties are questioning the use of local tax abatements for data centers that are searching for communities open to development. Out of 92 counties, 36 have moratoriums or bans on the projects.

Gov. Mike Braun on Monday said even though he supports data center developments, they shouldn’t receive local tax abatements. Qualifying projects already don’t have to pay state sales taxes and can get lucrative incentive packages from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

“These are the richest companies in the world,” Braun said during the Indianapolis Business Journal’s Future of Energy Summit. “They should be enhancing the community.”

Justin Ross, a public finance economist at Indiana University, said many city and county officials didn’t understand their bargaining power when data centers first started building in the state.

Now, with fewer counties allowing the developments and surging demand for AI, local officials are realizing they have the upper hand in negotiating economic development deals, he said.

“They’re saying, ‘Not only can we not give them a tax exemption or abatement. We can actually ask for more and get it,'" Ross said.

Saying ‘no’

That’s the approach Kokomo is taking.

In October, the city announced Digital Realty was pursuing a 476-acre data center campus in an industrial-focused region of the city. The caveat: the project would not receive any local tax abatements, an unusual move for an Indiana city or county considering a major project.

Carson Gerber / FPI News U.S. 31 runs along a field that would be included in Digital Realty's plan to build a 476-acre data center campus in Kokomo.

Mayor Tyler Moore said they “rolled the dice” and put the no-tax-abatement stipulation in place because residents don’t want their tax dollars subsidizing data centers. Also, the developments don’t create enough permanent jobs to justify one, he said.

Digital Realty said in a statement it accepted those terms and decided to build in Kokomo because of the city’s “skilled workforce and history of successfully delivering large-scale projects.”

“We value open dialogue with residents and local leaders, and that feedback is helping guide how we invest in and grow with the community,” the company said in an email.

Carson Gerber / FPI News A notice of hearing sign stands near the area where Digital Realty is proposing to build a 476-acre data center. During the meeting, the plan commission approved a rezone of the land.

The city anticipates the project will generate between $44 million and $55 million in annual property tax revenue once complete in 2033. Moore said a portion of those dollars would go to every school district in the county and likely allow the city to do away with its recently implemented trash fees.

Moore said he “wholeheartedly” believes local tax abatements for data centers are on the way out as officials realize companies will build without getting one.

“I think a lot of them are seeing the public outcry,” he said.

Earlier this month, an Indianapolis City-County Council committee recommended that the full council reject about $113 million in tax breaks for DC Blox, a data center developer approved to construct two buildings on Indianapolis’ east side.

The recommendation represented a stark break with a decision in September by another city development commission that approved a $240 million tax break for Sabey Data Centers located on Indy’s southwest side.

Local officials across the state are questioning the use of tax abatements as they anticipate significant revenue losses from last year’s Senate Bill 1, which will cost cities and counties more than $1.4 billion in local property tax revenue by the end of 2028, according to the Indiana Legislative Services Agency.

Figg said that’s a major reason he regrets voting to approve the abatements for the AWS campus in St. Joseph County, where the legislation is projected to cut $100 million from local coffers.

The county estimates it will collect $1.4 million a year in taxes on the tech equipment in each data center building, but the abatement is about $7.2 million per building and lasts for over 30 years. AWS plans to build around 32 buildings in total.

The county is also receiving around $1.15 million a year in property taxes on each building. Once the 50% property tax abatement expires in 2036, officials expect to receive $2.3 million from each building.

Jeff Rea, president and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber, said in an op-ed piece that the county “played the long game” with the tax abatements in order to land the long-term economic benefits the project will bring, like over 1,000 permanent new jobs.

But Figg said even though the county is getting additional tax money now, it also needs the revenue currently lost to the tax breaks to help offset losses from the Senate Bill 1.

“We’ve got to come up with new revenue, and so you can’t be giving abatements away,” he said.

‘A true commitment to our community’

As Indiana communities pull back on local abatements, some companies are taking matters into their own hands.

Google this year said it won't ask for any tax breaks on a proposed project in Minnesota, and Microsoft in January announced it wouldn’t seek local abatements or handouts for its projects.

That was welcome news in LaPorte County, where Microsoft is building a $1 billion campus in the city of La Porte.

Bender Drone Services for FPI News The leveled site of a future Microsoft data center on Oct. 30, 2026, at 300 East Boyd Boulevard in La Porte.

The city had already inked an agreement in which the company didn’t pay property taxes, but would pay $100 million to the local redevelopment commission and the local school district over 40 years.

Now, Microsoft has agreed to fully pay its property taxes, 15% of which will go directly to the La Porte Community School Corporation.

“The new tax agreement is great news for our city and our future,” La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody said in a news release. “Microsoft has demonstrated a true commitment to our community, and this partnership we have forged will benefit local families and students for generations to come.”

Microsoft is now moving forward with building a 900-acre data center campus in Granger in St. Joseph County and is not seeking a local tax abatement.

Figg said once he learned Microsoft would no longer seek a tax abatement in LaPorte County, he and three other council members approached AWS about reconsidering the terms of its lucrative abatement. The company wasn’t open to the idea, he said.

AWS did not respond to an email requesting more details.

“The county signed a contract … I don't expect them to do anything, and I don't blame them,” Figg said. “If I was in their spot, would I?”

This article first appeared on FPI News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.