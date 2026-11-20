A national weightlifting competition will be the first event to occupy a 26,000-square-foot expansion of the Bloomington Convention Center.

The 2027 USA Weightlifting Youth, Junior, & U25 National Championships will run from June 22-27.

Mike McAfee, executive director of Visit Bloomington, said the event is expected to bring in local revenue during economically slower summer months in Bloomington.

Pete Nelson, Director of Sports Development for Visit Bloomington, said hosting the event was made possible through the contributions of local weightlifting coaches like 1Kilo weightlifting club owner Will Fleming.

“When he saw the expansion going on, he was like, ‘This would be a great fit for Bloomington. Is it something that you think we could do?’ And so, we kind of partnered together and figured out a way to make it happen,” Nelson said.

Nelson said Visit Bloomington is expecting around 1,000 attendees to visit Bloomington for the event.

“This isn't something that's going to completely sell out the town like a football weekend might or something like that,” Nelson said. “But you'll feel that if you're walking around downtown and going to eat somewhere, walking around the mall area, something like that, you'll see that there's an influx of people.”

Nelson said it was nice to see a national event come to fruition so quickly for the expanded convention center.

“When you build a new space like this, you're not expecting year one, in the six-month period of the new expansion being open, to have something like this,” Nelson said.

The convention center expansion is still under construction, with an estimated completion date of January 8, 2027.