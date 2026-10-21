Despite loss, IU’s goals still attainable going into game at Michigan

IU’s football team suffered its first loss since 2024, and its first home loss since 2023, last weekend against Ohio State.

The Hoosiers will take their 6-1 record into a noon Saturday game at Michigan. In previous years, a trip to The Big House was deemed a loss the day the schedule was announced. In the new age of Indiana football, the Hoosiers are seven-point favorites as they look to rebound and move closer to their third straight College Football Playoff.

It can be difficult to move on so quickly after a loss as heartbreaking as Indiana’s against Ohio State. Nick Marsh caught what would have been a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter but could not get a foot in bounds.

“I definitely think that after a loss, the guys are just a little pissed off, as I would assume anybody would be after a loss,” receiver Charlie Becker said.

“There were a lot of missed opportunities, a lot of things we could have taken advantage of, but we learned from it. We watched the tape. We're gonna get better at that.”

Read more: The winning streak is over, Cignetti’s hopes for this season are not

One reason Indiana had chances to claw back into the game was its defense in the second half.

Defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker said the loss does not get in the way of the team’s goals.

“We still have everything that we're looking for in front of us,” Tucker said. “We can't let that define us.”

Like Becker, Tucker said the team learned a lot about itself from the loss.

“[We learned] that we could do it,” Tucker said. “We can go out there and compete with the best.”