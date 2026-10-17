Indiana’s 22-game win streak ends against Ohio State in one of six Top 25 showdowns

Indiana’s 22-game winning streak ended in gut-wrenching fashion against No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.

The defending national champion and fifth-ranked Hoosiers looked like they were going to rally to beat the Buckeyes, but standout receiver Nick Marsh stepped out of bounds in the end zone and negated what would have been a 27-yard touchdown reception on a fourth-and-4 play in the final minute.

Photo Gallery: Indiana Football Pregame

Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) ran out the clock from there, escaping with a 19-15 victory despite losing quarterback Julian Sayin to a right shoulder injury. Sayin left in the fourth quarter returned with his throwing arm in a sling. Coach Ryan Day said Sayin would miss “several weeks.”

It was Indiana’s first loss since falling at Notre Dame in the 2024 College Football Playoff and ended a 19-game winning streak at home.

The Hoosiers (6-1, 3-1) turned the ball over twice and missed two field goals, the first one after quarterback Josh Hoover missed seeing a wide-open receiver streaking toward the end zone.

Hoover had company on a day that featured six games pitting teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning had more woes against Florida. Manning completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 loss at home. He fumbled with less than two minutes to play — a week after throwing an interception that helped Oklahoma win the Red River rivalry — and with the Longhorns (4-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) needing a field goal to send the game into overtime.

Manning was sacked five times in this one as Texas lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time since 2001.

It was Manning’s latest dud against Florida. He was sacked six times and threw two INTs in a 29-21 loss in Gainesville last season that essentially knocked Texas out of the CFP.

The Gators (5-2, 3-2), meanwhile, bounced back after consecutive losses to Missouri and South Carolina by a combined score of 83-36. They rallied behind backup Tramell Jones Jr., who became the first Florida QB since Jesse Palmer in 1997 to beat a top-10 team while making his first career start on the road.

Florida coach Jon Sumrall now has two of the best wins in college football — against No. 4 Mississippi last month and at No. 7 Texas.

In other early action, No. 22 LSU thumped 16th-ranked Mississippi State 31-0. The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2 SEC) played without star quarterback Kamario Taylor. Sam Leavitt threw for 289 yards and four TDs for the Tigers (5-2, 2-2).

Mid-afternoon SEC showdowns

— No. 6 Alabama (5-1) and No. 14 Tennessee (5-1) resume their “Third Saturday in October” rivalry in Knoxville.

Tennessee gave up 10 sacks in a three-point loss to Texas and freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon has been restricted by a shoulder injury, which means sophomore George MacIntyre was prepping for the ferocious Alabama defense, which has nine interceptions already this season. The Crimson Tide will be missing star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams but are favored by 7 1/2.

— No. 9 Mississippi (4-1) hosts No. 13 Missouri (5-1) in a homecoming of sorts for Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons. He began last season as Mississippi’s starter and gave way to Trinidad Chambliss, who still holds the job in Oxford. Ole Miss is a 5 1/2-point favorite.

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Saving the best for last?

— No. 2 Notre Dame (6-0) plays at No. 8 BYU (5-0) in the first top-10 game in LaVell Edwards Stadium history. It’s something of a “prove it” game for two teams with underwhelming schedules and a win here helps burnish CFP seeding credentials.

Preseason Heisman favorite CJ Carr has 16 touchdown passes for the Fighting Irish against one interception and is averaging 229 yards passing per game on 70% accuracy. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier has carried a heavier load since star RB LJ Martin got hurt but he passed for 329 yards and ran for 109 yards last week against Iowa State going into this one against a stout defense. Notre Dame is favored by 10 1/2.

— No. 18 Oklahoma St. (4-1) visits No. 20 Houston (5-1) in a game between two teams eager to crash the Big 12 party.

The Cowboys were awful the last two years and now, with 91 newcomers and first-year coach Eric Morris, have become one of the feel-good stories of the season after losing to Tulsa and starting their current four-game win streak with an upset of Oregon. Led by Drew Mestemaker, the Cowboys top the Big 12 and rank sixth in the nation by averaging 521.4 yards a game.

The Cougars’ only loss was a nail-biter to Texas Tech. Houston ranks third in the conference and 12th in the nation with 481.8 yards a game, with Conner Weigman’s 15 touchdown passes second-most in the league. Houston is favored by 4 1/2.

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