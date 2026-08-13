Executive Branch

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The Indiana Debate Commission (IDC) will host a live debate featuring all four candidates for Indiana Secretary of State on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in advance of the November general election.

All four candidates on the ballot have accepted the Commission’s invitation and will participate in the debate: Republican Max Engling, Democrat Beau Bayh, Libertarian Lauri Shillings, and Independent/Lincoln Party candidate Greg Ballard.

Secretary of state candidates, from left: Independent Greg Ballard, Democrat Beau Bayh, Republican Max Engling and Libertarian Lauri Shillings.
Photos provided by campaigns
News
Polls circulate showing tight secretary of state race, plus Bo Duke actor weighs in
Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Polling figures show Republican nominee Max Engling and Democrat Beau Bayh within a few percentage points of each other and far ahead of Lincoln Party candidate Greg Ballard and Libertarian Lauri Shillings.