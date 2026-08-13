Executive Branch
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The Indiana Debate Commission (IDC) will host a live debate featuring all four candidates for Indiana Secretary of State on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in advance of the November general election.
All four candidates on the ballot have accepted the Commission’s invitation and will participate in the debate: Republican Max Engling, Democrat Beau Bayh, Libertarian Lauri Shillings, and Independent/Lincoln Party candidate Greg Ballard.
Polling figures show Republican nominee Max Engling and Democrat Beau Bayh within a few percentage points of each other and far ahead of Lincoln Party candidate Greg Ballard and Libertarian Lauri Shillings.
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Bayh said his decision to run was motivated in part by current secretary Diego Morales’s alleged corruption, including granting no-bid contracts to donors and spending taxpayer money on luxury vehicles.
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Indiana’s secretary of state race tops the election ballot this year — and at least two debates are planned so far.
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Indiana Republicans will gather in Fort Wayne for the GOP convention later this month to decide Bayh’s challenger.
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Bailey, Kebe unopposed heading into convention
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The son of a governor and grandson of a senator, Bayh comes from one of the most influential families in Indiana Democratic politics.