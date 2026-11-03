Indiana secretary of state candidates make final pitch

Former Gov. Evan Bayh and current Gov. Mike Braun both separately made pitches to voters for their favored secretary of state candidate on the final day before the election.

Braun stumped for Republican Max Engling while Evan visited a memorial for his wife alongside his son, Democrat Beau Bayh.

Several polls have shown a tight race between the two candidates. Democrats hope to claim the office for the first time since 1994.

Former Democratic Gov. Evan Bayh told reporters he's proud of his son for taking on the entire Republican political establishment, pointing to the many Republicans, including President Trump, who have weighed in against Beau Bayh.

"It's because they're trying to stop the change in accountability that Beau stands for," he said.

Beau has run his campaign in part, on the idea of holding the current Secretary of StateDiego Morales accountable to voters. Morales has faced allegations of fraud, nepotism and misuse of taxpayer dollars, leading multiple candidates to call for an independent audit of his office.

Republican Max Engling has said that an investigation under the Inspector General would suffice.

The Bayh family visited a memorial for Beau's mother, Susan, at Holiday Park in Indianapolis.

"She'd be very proud of him for doing his best, for standing on principle, and that was her motto," Evan said.

Susan Bayh died in 2021 after a long battle with brain cancer.

Beau got emotional while reflecting on his mother.

"Anytime that I feel a little bit down or I'm questioning myself, I think about what she would advise me to do," Beau said. "I wish she was here, but she's not."

Evan Bayh said everyone should go out and vote, regardless of the party they support.

Benjamin Thorp / WFYI Republican Secretary of State candidate Max Engling focused on noncitizen voting in his final push to voters before election day.

Republicans rally for secretary of state and downballot races

Separately, on Monday, Gov. Mike Braun stumped for Republican candidate Max Engling and other downballot races at a campaign event in Indianapolis put on by the Marion County GOP.

Indiana Republican leaders not on the ballot, including Sen. Todd Young and Attorney General Todd Rokita, appeared at Engling's press event to drum up support.

Braun told attendees to stay energized despite polls that indicate a lead for Democrats. He said that internal models of early voting had just come in for the party.

"You know who's ahead? The GOP in our state," Braun said.

Engling emphasized the importance of keeping the secretary of state's office under Republican control. He pointed to a law allowing eligible non-citizens to vote for local offices in Washington, D.C.

"That's what happens when Democrats run our elections, and we will not let that happen here in Indiana," Engling said.

Republican incumbents, Treasurer Daniel Elliot and Comptroller Elise Nieshalla, were also in attendance.

"Why should you be voting for Daniel Elliot? Well, I'm going to give you something. Actually, I'm going to give you 1.8 billion reasons," Elliot said. "In three fiscal years that I've been your state treasurer, I've raised 1.8 billion dollars."

Nieshalla ended her speech by chanting "Make America Like Indiana."

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org

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