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Early voting in Monroe County ends with more ballots cast than in 2022

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published November 2, 2026 at 12:49 PM EST
Early voting in Bloomington in 2018.
WFIU/WTIU News
Early voting in Bloomington in 2018.

Early voting ended at noon Monday with 17,402 ballots cast in Monroe County.

That’s more early votes than the midterm in 2022 (14,064) but fewer than 2018 (21,341), according to the county’s live early voting dashboard.

The highest daily count for ballots in this midterm was last Friday with 1,600.

Early voting was at Election Central, 501 N. Morton Street in Bloomington. As of Oct. 7, there were 91,488 registered voters in the county.

General election voting is tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. A valid ID is required.

To find your polling location in the county, check out the Monroe County Voter Information map.
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