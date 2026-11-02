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Six of seven shooting victims released from hospital; the other is in stable condition

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:09 PM EST
A low angle look at buildings on Kirkwood avenue.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The shooting occurred at the 400 block of E Kirkwood Avenue around 1:30am Sunday.

Six of the seven people injured in a shooting in Bloomington early Sunday have been released from the hospital, the Bloomington Police Department reported Monday afternoon.

The other person, a 27-year-old man, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Federal authorities are assisting BPD with the investigation into the shooting on Kirkwood Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Kirkwood Avenue, where Bloomington and Indiana University police officers were monitoring a large Halloween crowd.

Officers heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area. Investigators later recovered shell casings from two different firearm calibers.

The seven victims include four men and three women, ages 17 to 27. Six provided Indianapolis addresses, while one is from Greenwood. Police said none are believed to be Indiana University students.

According to police reports, the victims suffered gunshot wounds to their chests, backs, arms and legs. One also suffered a fractured forearm.

18-year-old Kenneth Lamar Scott of Indianapolis was arrested after officers saw him running from the area with a firearm.

Police recovered an AR-15-style handgun near where he was taken into custody. He was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators have not determined whether the man fired any shots during the incident or how many people were involved in the shooting.

Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact Bloomington Police Detective Chris Scott at 812-339-4477 or scottc@bloomington.in.gov.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

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