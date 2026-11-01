Police say multiple people hurt in downtown shooting

Bloomington police said Sunday that multiple people were injured in an early-morning shooting on East Kirkwood Avenue.

Officers also detained one male seen running with a gun, but they were not sure if the person was the shooter, they said.

“Preliminary information gathered by responding officers indicates that there was some sort of disturbance in a large crowd of people on Kirkwood Avenue just prior to the shooting,” deputy police chief Ryan Pedigo said in a statement.

Pedigo said seven people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, and police did not know if there were additional victims.

