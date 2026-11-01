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Police say multiple people hurt in downtown shooting

WFIU | By George Hale
Published November 1, 2026 at 11:31 AM EST
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WFIU/WTIU News
Police said they detained one person seen running with a gun.

Bloomington police said Sunday that multiple people were injured in an early-morning shooting on East Kirkwood Avenue.

Officers also detained one male seen running with a gun, but they were not sure if the person was the shooter, they said.

“Preliminary information gathered by responding officers indicates that there was some sort of disturbance in a large crowd of people on Kirkwood Avenue just prior to the shooting,” deputy police chief Ryan Pedigo said in a statement.

Pedigo said seven people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, and police did not know if there were additional victims.
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George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale

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