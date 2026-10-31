Photo Gallery: College Gameday visits Bloomington
1 of 13 — OneDrive_1_10-31-2026/Gameday with moon.jpg
2 of 13 — OneDrive_1_10-31-2026/whole crowd gameday.JPG
3 of 13 — OneDrive_1_10-31-2026/Fan on pole.JPG
4 of 13 — OneDrive_1_10-31-2026/tail gate sign.JPG
5 of 13 — OneDrive_1_10-31-2026/Flag with fountain.JPG
6 of 13 — OneDrive_1_10-31-2026/field goal rules.JPG
7 of 13 — OneDrive_1_10-31-2026/fan on pole 2.JPG
8 of 13 — OneDrive_1_10-31-2026/Grandpa and grandson.JPG
9 of 13 — OneDrive_1_10-31-2026/right crowd gameday.JPG
10 of 13 — OneDrive_1_10-31-2026/BeckerShirt.JPG
11 of 13 — OneDrive_1_10-31-2026/gameday field goal nighttime.JPG
12 of 13 — D42A8763.JPG
13 of 13 — D42A8733.JPG